Traffic extremely heavy on M50 following vehicle fire

Traffic is extremely heavy on the M50 following a vehicle fire on Thursday morning.

The M50 northbound has reopened between Junction 13 Sandyford and Junction 12 Firhouse as emergency services have dealt with the fire, according to AA Roadwatch.

Traffic is currently heavy on approach in both directions with southbound delays back to Junction 10 Ballymount.

Drivers are advised to take care on the M50 as smoke may be affecting visibility. Gardaí and the emergency services attended the scene.

Separately, traffic is slow northbound over Tom Clarke Bridge onto East Wall Road from Sean Moore Road. It is also slow around the port on Tolka Quay Road and Promenade Road.

AA Roadwatch said wet roads have been reported in parts of the country on Thursday morning, particularly in counties in the west and midlands.