Traffic disruption in Dublin city centre as farmers block roads

There is significant traffic disruption in Dublin city centre on Wednesday morning as a protest by farmers blocks a number of streets.

The farmers have placed tractors on a number of roads. Stephen’s Green East and North are closed along with Kildare Street and Dawson Street.

There are no vehicles on Kildare Street, where a Garda barricade is in place. At Stephen’s Green, the road is completely blocked off by tractors outside the Shelbourne Hotel.

Farmers and their tractors, are stopped on St Stephens Green, at the top of Kildare St, Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Earlsfort Terrace is also closed, along with Leeson Street outbound, but traffic can use St Stephen’s Green South to go from Leeson Street inbound to Cuffe Street. Merrion Square South and East, and Merrion Street Upper are also closed.

Dublin Bus has said there are a number of diversions in place due to the demonstration. Luas services are operating as normal.

The farmers had threatened to block the M50 though there appears to be no disruption to the motorway.

The farmers, who are protesting over the price they get for animals at the factory gate, are demanding a meeting with the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed before they lift their protest.

Tractors are seen parked on St Stephens Green on Tuesday night. Photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times

A letter to Mr Creed, signed “farmers of Ireland”, has a list of eight demands including that the beef task force be set up; a regulator “to protect farmers’ interests” be appointed; and the “root and branch reform” of all State agencies connected with the agriculture sector, including Teagasc and Bord Bia.

More to follow.