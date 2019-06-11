Traffic delays in Dublin as O’Connell Street closed off

Disruption to bus and Luas services is continuing in Dublin following a fatal stabbing on O’Connell Street overnight.

There are no crosscity Luas services running between the St Stephen’s Green and Dominic stops. However, Luas Red Line services are running as normal.

Dublin Bus and Bus Éireann services are being diverted away from O’Connell street. Northbound buses are turning on to Eden Quay from Westmoreland Street and travelling up Gardiner Street.

Soutbound buses are using Parnell Square and East Gardiner Street with routes operating as normal from D’Olier Street.

AA Roadwatch said traffic is still slow along the North Quays from the Four Courts through to O’Connell Bridge.

A man was stabbed on O’Connell Street in the early hours of Tuesday near the former Carlton Cinema on the northern end of the street.

The wounded man was taken to the Mater Hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later. A man in his 20s has been arrested in relation to the incident.