Traffic delays after tanker overturns at Dublin’s East Wall
Vehicle since cleared from road, but disruption expected to last for number of hours
A view of the incident at 8.45am on Wednesday. Photograph: Transport Infrastructure Ireland
A tanker overturned at Dublin’s East Wall on Wednesday morning, partially blocking the southbound section of the dual carriageway between the Dublin Port Tunnel and the East-Link bridge.
The southbound bore of the tunnel was closed to traffic for a time but has since reopened, according to AA Roadwatch. Traffic delays in the area are improving, it said.
A spokesman for Transport Infrastructure Ireland said the tanker was not carrying fuel or hazardous chemicals.
As the tank itself had become “disengaged” from the cab and had overturned on the road, a crane was called to assist.
AA Roadwatch said the tanker has been cleared.
The disruption to traffic in the area is expected to last a few hours.