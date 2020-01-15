Traffic at a standstill in parts of Dublin due to farmers’ tractor protest

Traffic is at a standstill in parts of Dublin city centre on Wednesday afternoon due to a large farmers’ protest.

Tractors are currently located on St Stephen’s Green, Merrion Square with a number of vehicles also on Merrion Street and Westland Row. The junction between Pearse Street and Westland Row is blocked with tractors.

Organisers say farmers are planning to continue their demonstration overnight.

Over 400 tractors were expected to take part in the protest, with organisers hoping it will be the biggest turnout to date in a series of demonstrations by farmers to highlight low beef prices.

The Individual Farmers of Ireland, which is staging the demonstration, says it remains concerned about the lack of progress by the Beef Task Force in meeting its demands for beef processors to pay higher prices to farmers in the sector.

It said the taskforce, which includes representatives of all stakeholders, was “fast becoming a talking shop designed to pacify farmers’ concerns without any intention from the Government or the meat industry to resolve the impasse”.

Gardaí had given notice of road closures on Kildare Street, Molesworth Street, St Stephen’s Green South, Merrion Square West/South/East and Merrion Street Upper from 10am.

East bound traffic on Kevin Street was being diverted up New Bride Street. St Stephen’s Green North and East was due to remain open only for public transport from 2pm.

Traffic delays had been expected on the main arterial routes into Dublin city centre (N2,N3,N4,N7 N81) from noon.

“Gardaí are continuing to liaise closely with those organising the protest and traffic updates will be provided on the @gardatraffic Twitter,” a garda spokesman said.

Dublin Bus said a number of diversions were in place to facilitate the demonstration, with a full list of those available on its website.

Farmers’ vox pop

Jarlath Dufficy, Tulsk, Co Roscommon: “Working as a beef farmer at the moment, it’s not tough – it’s impossible. The bills just can’t be paid. “You hate to see someone ringing at the door, you don’t want to answer the phone. There’s always someone looking for money.”

Kevin Murphy, Co Wexford: “It’s impossible as a beef farmer at the moment, you’d need a second job. Unless you had hundreds and hundreds of acres you wouldn’t be able to make a full-time living off it.

“We shouldn’t be relying on grants and all that from the EU. If we had a fair price for our produce, we wouldn’t need any of that.”

Geraldine Doyle, Gorey, Co Wexford: “Farmers are fed up, there’s lads at home and they’re literally working for nothing.

“We came up here when the Dáil was in session and nothing happened. We’re now up here when the Dáil isn’t in session just to let them know basically we haven’t gone away.”

Seamus Keane, Drumlish, Co Longford: “I’ve no problem staying overnight, I brought a sleeping bag with me.

“They made a good call calling the election yesterday because Kildare Street is completely empty so there’s nobody knocking around to meet us . . . Our Minister for Agriculture didn’t give us a fair crack of the whip.”