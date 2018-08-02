Tracing a message in a bottle to an Irish Oscar winner

In the winter of 1964, Michael Perensovich, a wildlife biologist based in the city of Juneau in Alaska, noticed a small glass bottle buried in the sands of the Yakutat beach.

Inside the bottle was a piece of brown paper with a name and address clearly printed in black marker.

“Finder please write John J. Fricker, 215 Sarsfield Road, Inchicore, Dublin 8,” says the message. “Dropped into the Mid-Pacific Ocean April 7th 1963. From M/V Irish Rowan.”

A year after discovering the bottle, Mr Perensovich, who will turn 92 later this year, wrote a letter to the address in Dublin but never heard back. “He wrote to the address a couple of times but never heard anything,” his granddaughter told The Irish Times. “He’s always told people about it and if ever you go over to the house he says ‘hey, did I show you my message in the bottle?’”

More than 50 years after the mystery began, Mr Perensovich’s granddaughter, Kari, is coming to Ireland to try and find the writer.

The Irish Times had a look, too. Based on information in our newspaper’s archives, census returns and other documents, it seemed highly likely that the bottle-thrower was in somewhat of a famous family.

The Irish Rowan from which John (Jackie) Fricker threw the bottle that washed up in Alaska. Photograph: Irishships.com

The story starts with the eldest of three generations of John Frickers, who was born in about 1874. By 1901, John was working as a newspaper reader in The Irish Times and living with his parents, retired clerk William Henry and his wife, Sarah.

At his funeral in 1930, after 35 years working at this newspaper, the chief mourners included his sons John jnr, Desmond, Maurice and Edward.

John jnr died in 1964, the year after the bottle was thrown into the Atlantic ocean.

Maurice, aged 3 in the 1911 census, went on to have a son, also called John, born in either 1934 or 1936.

The youngest John in the Fricker family - also known as Jackie - died in 2013. Rip.ie lists his final address as Sarsfield Road, the same road scrawled on the piece of paper discovered in Alaska in 1964, making him, in all likelihood, the man who threw the bottle from the Irish Rowan.

Michael Perensovich with the bottle he discovered on a beach in Yakutat, Alaska in 1964. Photograph: Kari Perensovich

The mystery, however, doesn’t stop there. John jnr’s uncle, Desmond Frederick, just barely made it into the 1911 census, where he is listed as being 3 months old.

Desmond was a public relations officer for the department of agriculture whose own name pops up regularly in the archives of The Irish Times; once as a letter writer in 1960, defending the quality of pigs imported by his department.

Desmond had children himself; among them Oscar-winning actor Brenda Fricker.

Brenda, born in Dublin to Desmond and his wife Bina, won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1990 for her performance in My Left Foot. In the acclaimed film, Fricker played the mother of Christie Brown, played by Daniel Day-Lewis, who also won Best Actor that year.

The evidence suggested, therefore, that the Irishman who threw the bottle from the deck of the Irish Rowan in 1963 was likely the first-cousin of one of the country’s best-known citizens.

Sure enough, The Irish Times caught up with a relative of the late John Fricker on Thursday afternoon, confirming he was indeed responsible for throwing the bottle overboard.