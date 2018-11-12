Tourist numbers forecast to grow in 2019 despite Brexit ‘challenge’

The number of tourists visiting Ireland and the revenue they generate will continue to rise next year despite the perils of Brexit, the recent Vat increase, capacity issues and staff shortages, Fáilte Ireland has said.

The authority, which set out its plans to overcome the “challenges that lie ahead” at a conference in Dublin on Monday, said there would be 9.6 million overseas tourist visits plus 9.8 million domestic trips in the State this year.

This would drive record revenue of €7.8 billion, with employment in the sector reaching 260,000 people - an increase of 20,000 jobs on last year.

Fáilte Ireland expects further records to be set next year with visitor numbers forecast to rise by 3 per cent and revenues increasing by up to 5 per cent. It said the reason revenues would rise faster than visitor numbers was because many of those visiting were from North America and Europe, who tend to stay longer and spend more than those arriving from Britain.

Fáilte Ireland chief executive Paul Kelly said tourism growth was evironmentally sustainable as all the projects the authority engaged in, such as the Wild Atlantic Way, were subjected to an environmental impact assessment and impacts were “measured, monitored and managed”.

Impact

He said Fáilte Ireland was a notice party to planning applications and thousands of permissions were scrutinised by the authority every month for their impact on the environment, which was a major selling point for Ireland.

The authority, which is which is responsible for tourism development, said people were living longer, earning more and wishing to travel more but that the industry should not be “complacent”.

In relation to Brexit, Mr Kelly said “one of the important impacts” was that a weaker British pound would make Ireland more expensive while also making the UK a cheaper destination.

He said the scenario that Fáilte Ireland “worked up” was for the impact of Brexit to cost the industry about €380-€390 million. But he said the real impact “depends on the shape of the final deal”.

Meanwhile, Minister for Transport and Tourism Shane Ross has said a third terminal at Dublin airport could be approved in principle by the Government early next year and operational by the early 2030s.

Mr Ross told the Fáilte Ireland conference that “stakeholder groups” were currently being invited to give their opinions on the need for a third terminal.

“We will be finished consultation around January and then a decision will be taken by the Government,” he said.

Construction of a runway at Dublin airport is due to be completed by early 2021.