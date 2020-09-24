‘Total panic’ in Donegal hospitality sector, says representatives

The hospitality sector has expressed its disappointment over the announcement of Level 3 restrictions in Donegal, with representatives stating there is “total panic” within the sector.

On Thursday, the Government announced that Donegal was moving to Level 3 of the Living with Covid-19 roadmap and will face similar restrictions to Dublin, which is also at Level 3.

The only exception is that pubs and bars in Donegal which do not serve food will be permitted to remain open, but only to serve a maximum of 15 customers, all of whom must be outside.

However, Padraig Cribben, chief executive of the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI), said the decision “effectively closes all pubs in the county”.

Allowing pubs to remain open for outdoor trading limited to 15 people is only a Government fig leaf, the reality is that from Friday midnight pubs in the county have to close for a minimum of three weeks,” he said.

“Our members only reopened last Monday after six months closed, so this news will deal a severe blow to confidence in the pub sector. I know publicans will be asking if this is the future for the trade, temporary openings followed by closures as we fight the virus.”

‘Detrimental effects’

Elaina Fitzgerald Kane, president of the Irish Hotels Federation, said 5,500 jobs in Donegal are now at “imminent risk” unless “sector specific” supports are put in place.

“The tourism and hospitality industry has become the economic frontline of the Covid crisis and it is disappointing that such short notice has again been given to tourism and hospitality businesses,” Ms Fitzgerald Kane said.

“Donegal hoteliers have already been experiencing the detrimental effects being felt by tourism businesses across the country since Dublin moved to Level 3 restrictions last Friday, as Dublin residents currently account for between 30 and 50 per cent of the domestic tourism market.These additional Level 3 restrictions will be felt acutely in Donegal as we are now coming into the quieter winter months.”

Adrian Cummins, chief executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, said the sector “wants to play its part” in the pandemic, but the latest restrictions are “devastating for every business in the county”.

“The Government now needs to move towards an economic support package that covers all fixed costs for business on a county-by-county basis going forward if this is the strategy. We’re talking about them covering the rent, covering the overheads, on a monthly basis, like what they’ve done in the UK,” Mr Cummins said.

Counselling hotline

He added that there is also a need for a counselling hotline for employers and employees in the hospitality sector.

“There is just absolute, total panic in the sector. The mental health of the sector is teetering on the edge.”

Meanwhile, at least two First Holy Communion Masses were fast-tracked to Thursday evening due to Covid-19 in the county.

In a post on social media, St Mary’s RC Parish Stranorlar announced that due to the “worrying rise of Covid cases in Donegal” the Masses were held at 5pm and 7pm on Thursday evening.

The Parish of Urney and Castlefin also held First Holy Communion for children from St Mary’s National School in Castlefin on Thursday.