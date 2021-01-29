Total of 2,355 Covid-related deaths in North since pandemic began, latest data shows

Northern Editor

There have been 2,355 Covid-19-related deaths in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).

In the week to last Friday, January 22nd, Nisra recorded 150 deaths involving coronavirus, the second-highest weekly number since the pandemic began, taking the death toll in the North to 2,355.

On Sunday, January 17th, 34 deaths were recorded – the highest number of Covid-19 related deaths occurring in any one day since the start of the pandemic.

The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the North’s department of health up to last Friday was 1,716.

That difference of more than 600 deaths is explained by the fact that department of health figures mainly relate to deaths in hospital and patients who had previously tested positive for the virus.

Factor in death

Nisra’s figures go wider in that they relate to death certificates in the general community where Covid-19 was recorded as a factor in the death. The Nisra figures relate to people who may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus.

Of the 2,355 Covid-19 related deaths, 1,487 (63.1 per cent) took place in hospital, 687 (29.2 per cent) in care homes, 13 (0.6 per cent) in hospices and 168 (7.1 per cent) at residential addresses or other locations. The 700 deaths which occurred in care homes and hospices involved 166 separate establishments.

Further analysis by Nisra, which also considered deaths of care home residents in hospital, found that care home residents accounted for 38.1 per cent of all Covid-19 related deaths.

However, Nisra said: “No assumptions can be made in relation to where or when the deceased contracted the disease.”

People aged 75 and over accounted for more than three-quarters of all coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland, according to Nisra.