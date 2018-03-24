Tory islanders vote in favour of compromise to resolve ferry row

Tory islanders have voted in favour of a compromise proposal which aims to resolve the row over transport links with the Donegal mainland.

The outcome, which has been welcomed by Minister of State for the Islands Joe McHugh, involves accepting provision of a 12-passenger fast ferry service in tandem with the conventional ferry for the 15km sea crossing between Tory island and Machaire Rabhartaigh.

This was one of a series of proposals recommended by mediator Pól Ó Gallchóir which was presented to islanders at a meeting on Friday night and voted on today.

King of Tory Patsy Dan Rodgers said he did not have the result of the vote, which took place between 1pm and 3pm on Saturday, but said there was an overwhelmingly positive atmosphere at Friday night’s meeting when the compromise was outlined.

“We will be glad now if this issue is resolved,”Mr Rodgers told The Irish Times.

Mr Ó Gallchóir, chairman of Foras an Gaeilge and former chief executive of TG4, was appointed independent mediator to resolve the dispute which arose after the new contract for the State-subsidised passenger ferry service from April 1st was awarded to a company with a 40-year-old vessel.

Islanders claimed the vessel was not up to standard for the crossing, and Tory island co-op/Comharchumann Thoraí manager Marjorie Uí Cearbhaill pointed out that the current contract holder, which expires on March 31st, used a vessel that was purpose-built 25 years ago.

The islanders said they had been promised a new purpose-built vessel - which has been included in the Government’s Project 2040 plan. Representatives for the 150-strong community had pledged to refuse to use the Queen of Aran, and had warned of an exodus from the island if the Government did not take their case seriously.

Mr Ó Gallchóir’s report also refers to an upgrade of Machaire Rabhartaigh pier, which Donegal County Council is committed to, according to Mr McHugh’s department.

The report recommends that a fast ferry carrying 12 passengers could run twice daily, seven days a week, weather permitting, to and from Machaire Rabhartaigh with a journey time of 30 minutes.

This would be in addition to the new MV Queen of Aran service, and would initially be provided for with a short term contract organised by the island co-op, while the department initiated its formal public procurement.

The report also recommends increasing cargo runs from 26 weeks to 40 weeks per year, and extending the helicopter service provided by the Health Service Executive by at least two months over the winter.

It recommends that the department review how it handles island transport tenders, given the fact that the Aran islands have also experienced difficulties with this. And it recommends reviewing the role of Gaeltacht island co-ops.

A spokesman for Mr McHugh said most of the proposals were “cost neutral”, as the new ferry contract had been for a lower cost than the current contract. Public procurement rules prevented disclosure of costs, he said.

Mr McHugh said today that he would like to thank Mr Ó Gallchóir for his efforts over the past 10 days, and thanked the islanders for giving their support to his recommendations.

“We want to support our island communities and I’m grateful for the hard work and time the people of Tory have put into this process in recent days,” Mr McHugh said.

He said his department will “move to meet its commitments as part of the report”.

“Now that ferry, cargo and transport services to and from the island are secure we should look forward to Tory becoming a place where more and more people will want to visit, live and stay in the coming years,” Mr McHugh said.