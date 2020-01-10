Torrential rain and wind expected in Atlantic coastal counties

Heavy rain and high winds are expected in Atlantic coastal counties from Friday afternoon to Saturday morning with a yellow weather warning in place.

Rainfall amounts of up to 55mm and wind speeds gusting at 110 km/h are expected in Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Kerry.

Met Éireann has warned that conditions may bring high seas with a risk of coastal flooding.

Forecaster Liz Walsh said the heavy rain will be caused by a warm front approaching from the Atlantic and the attendant cold front will get stuck for several hours.

She suggested the yellow weather warning may be extended to Leitrim and Sligo presently.

“It is going to be a windy night across the country and it’s going to be really warm,” she said.

“The wind will be warm so that by the time you get to midnight it will be 9 to 11 degrees and by midday on Saturday it will be 12 degrees.”

The forecast over the coming days is for more of the same with heavy rain across the country on Saturday followed on Sunday by notably colder conditoins with afternoon highs of just 5 to 7 degrees.

More wind and rain is expected on Monday with strong to gale force southerly winds bringing heavy rain from the Atlantic.

Ms Walsh said Monday is being “watched closely. Next week is very unsettled and it will be stormy on several days”.

Wednesday looks bright and breezy with sunny spells and scattered showers.