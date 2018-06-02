Tories foiled plans to repatriate Casement’s body for years
Stonewalling ended when Harold Wilson took power in 1964 and revealed location of body
Taoiseach Sean Lemass, minister for industry and commerce Jack Lynch and Department of Finance secretary TK Whitaker leaving for London for a meeting with British prime minister Harold Wilson in November 1964. Photograph: Jimmy McCormack/The Irish Times
Efforts to get Sir Roger Casement’s remains repatriated to Ireland were frustrated for years by Conservative governments led by Harold Macmillan and Alec Douglas-Home, Seán Lemass revealed.