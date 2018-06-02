Tories foiled plans to repatriate Casement’s body for years

Stonewalling ended when Harold Wilson took power in 1964 and revealed location of body

Ronan McGreevy
Taoiseach Sean Lemass, minister for industry and commerce Jack Lynch and Department of Finance secretary TK Whitaker leaving for London for a meeting with British prime minister Harold Wilson in November 1964. Photograph: Jimmy McCormack/The Irish Times

Taoiseach Sean Lemass, minister for industry and commerce Jack Lynch and Department of Finance secretary TK Whitaker leaving for London for a meeting with British prime minister Harold Wilson in November 1964. Photograph: Jimmy McCormack/The Irish Times

Efforts to get Sir Roger Casement’s remains repatriated to Ireland were frustrated for years by Conservative governments led by Harold Macmillan and Alec Douglas-Home, Seán Lemass revealed.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.