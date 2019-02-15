Tom Honan named PPAI Press Photographer of the Year

Irish Times freelance Tom Honan has been named PPAI Press Photographer of the Year. Dubliner Honan won for his Irish Times commissioned portfolio and won three of the award’s nine categories – Politics, Arts and Entertainment, Portrait – as well as the overall award.

Irish Times Picture Editor Brenda Fitzsimons won the Daily Life and People category for her photo of former National Maternity hospital master Rhona O’Mahony and Bryan O’Brien was named multimedia photographer of the year for his video of jockeys on the Curragh.

The Press Photographers Association of Ireland awards took place in Dublin last night. An exhibition of this year’s awards, featuring 101 prints, will be available to view at the Ballsbridge Hotel until Thursday, February 21st, before it moves to the RDS.

NEWS

1 Gary Ashe, Irish Daily Star

Mohamed Morei (black hair, black top, grey tracksuit bottoms) at Dundalk courthouse.

2 Fergal Philips

Pope Francis as he arrives at Dublin Airport.

3 Leah Farrell, Rollingnews.ie

Cervical cancer patients Vicky Phelan and Aine Morgan speak to the media outside the gates of Leinster House

DAILY LIFE AND PEOPLE

1 Brenda Fitzsimons, The Irish Times

Rhona Mahony, Master of the National Maternity Hospital, at Holles Street Hospital.

2 Tom Honan

A view of Dollymount Strand in Dublin during the fine weather.

3 Steve Humphreys, INM

Aaron Lavery (13) from Thomas Street, Dublin, gets a sneak peek past Garda Michael McGrath at the Dublin footballers' homecoming in Smithfield

SPORTS ACTION

1 Stephen McCarthy, Sportsfile

Tony Ferguson in action against Anthony Pettis in their UFC lightweight fight during UFC 229 in Las Vegas

2 Tommy Dickson, Inpho

Ireland’s Jacob Stockdale scores a try against New Zealand

3 Oisín Keniry, Inpho

Jacob Leach during a warm-up session of the European Paralympic Games in Dublin

SPORTS FEATURE

1 Michael Chester

A female competitor takes a shower after the Liffey Swim

2 Ramsey Cardy, Sportsfile

Johnny Sexton celebrates a tackle with supporters late in the match between Ireland and New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

3 William Cherry, Presseye

Ahmed Clarke of University at Albany scores against Long Island University during a Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic game

PORTRAIT

1 Tom Honan

A young boy feels the force of the Beast of the East during the snow storm.

2 Daragh Mac Sweeney

Norbert Nkengurutse, who came to Ireland from Burundi in 2016, at the Crawford Gallery, Cork.

3 Jerry Kennelly

Dingle dancer David Geaney leaps for joy - and publicity - as his dance show opens at New York's Victory Theatre

NATURE AND ENVIRONMENT

1 Ramsey Cardy, Sportsfile

A view of the 18th hole ahead of the Ryder Cup 2018 matches at Le Golf National in Paris, France.

2 Valerie O‘Sullivan

ESB crew arrives at Valentia Island Lighthouse, Cromwell's Point, Co. Kerry, during Storm Eleanor

3 Margaret McLaughlin

Catching the last light of the day on a summer night along the Causeway coast.

POLITICS

1 Tom Honan

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina at Dublin Castle after wining the presidential election.

2 Clodagh Kicoyne, Reuters

Bertie Ahern, Tony Blair and Bill Clinton attend an event to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement in Belfast

3 Naoise Culhane

Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy takes a closer look at a model of the proposed Cherrywood Town Centre

ART AND ENTERTAINMENT

1 Tom Honan

Bono performing at rhe eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE tour

2 Hany Marzouk

Luke Jerram’s Museum of the Moon measuring seven metres in diameter and featuring imagery of the lunar surface at Shop Street, Galway as part of Galway Arts Festival.

3 Sasko Lazarov, Photocall

Winners at the Griffith College Film and TV Showcase at the Lighthouse Cinema, Dublin

REPORTAGE

1 James Crombie, Inpho

A view of wind-swept racegoers at the Cheltenham Festival

2 Declan Monaghan

The Canadian is a trans-continental train journey between Vancouver and Toronto. The journey takes four days, and covers 3,350km, taking in the most breathtaking scenery on the continent

3 Liam McBurney, Razorpix

Devastating fire breaks out at Bank Buildings in Belfast, home of Primark's flagship store in Northern Ireland

MULTIMEDIA

Bryan O‘Brien, The Irish Times

PRESS PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR 2019

Tom Honan