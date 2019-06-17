Time of ‘immense trauma’ for Valerie French Kilroy’s family, bishop says

It is a time of “immense trauma” for family and friends of Valerie French Kilroy whose body was found at her home in Co Mayo last Friday, the Church of Ireland bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross has said.

The body of Ms French Kilroy, a 41-year-old mother of three, was discovered on Friday at the home she shared with her husband James Kilroy and children in Kilbree Lower, near Islandeady, Co Mayo.

Mr Kilroy was charged with the murder of his wife on Sunday at a special sitting of Castlebar District Court.

In a statement released on Monday , the Right Revd Dr Paul Colton expressed his shock at Ms French Kilroy’s death. She had grown up and gone to school in the local Cork diocese.

“Her family are very well known to us all, including to me personally,” said Dr Colton. “This is a time of immense trauma for everyone.

“The local clergy here, and I myself, are doing our best to stand alongside and support the family at this time, as also have the bishop and clergy in Co Mayo.

“I have no doubt that what they need, most of all for the moment, is time to be together and to make arrangements, without intrusion, for Valerie’s funeral. I would appeal to everyone to give them space and time, as well as privacy to do this.

“My own thoughts and prayers at this time are with everyone who is caught up in or who has been affected by this terrible tragedy.”

A death notice for Ms French Kilroy said she was “loved and missed by her heartbroken family” . Funeral arrangements for Ms French Kilroy have not yet been confirmed.