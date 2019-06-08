Ticket for €4m Lotto jackpot was sold in Galway supermarket

The winning ticket for Saturday’s Lotto jackpot worth€4,051,610 was sold at a supermarket in a Galway suburb, the National Lottery has said.

The Lotto player bought the ticket at Joyce’s Supermarket, Doughiska Shopping Centre, Doughiska Road, Galway – about 8km from the city centre.

Pat Joyce, owner of the store, welcomed the “fantastic news”.

“We’ve been spreading the good news to our locals this morning and getting them to check their Lotto tickets,” he said.

The winning numbers were 9, 10, 34, 37, 40 and 47, and the bonus number was 7.

It has also been revealed that the winner of the €1 million Lotto Plus 1 top prize bought the ticket in Co Offaly. The quick-pick was sold at the Spar Maxol on Church Road, Tullamore.

The winning numbers in that draw were 3, 25, 28, 34, 42, and 47, and the bonus number was 11. There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.