Thunderstorms, high temperatures on way as humid air arrives in Ireland

It looks set to turn warm and very humid next week as summer arrives with thunderstorms and torrential downpours.

Friday and Saturday looks to be much of the same as it has been all week with scattered showers and temperatures of between 15 and 18 degrees.

There will be a significant change in the weather on Saturday night with the appearance of an unusual weather system which will see a slow moving low pressure system settle to the south of Ireland.

This will drag in warm and humid air from the continent.

Temperatures on Sunday will be about average but rain from the southwest will spread across the country and it will become heavy on Sunday night the with the possibility of some thunderstorms.

The weather will continue like that into next week. It will be muggy at night when temperatures in the high teens.

Met Éireann forecaster Deirdre Lowe said there will be a sharp contrast in the temperatures with highs of 24 degrees in the sunshine but it will drop to between 17 and 18 degrees in the rain.

Wednesday will be the best day next week in terms of temperatures with them slightly tailing off towards the end of the week.

Ms Lowe said there was a possibility of flash flooding in places next week, but it is too early to say where the places are that are most at risk.

“People will notice the warmer weather and the humid nights, but it will be very unsettled,” she said.