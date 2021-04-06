Three women return to quarantine hotel after absconding

Three more people who absconded from hotel quarantine in Dublin were persuaded to turn their car around and return to their rooms after being intercepted by gardaí over 150km away.

Sources said the three women are believed to be Brazilian nationals who attempted to make their way home to Loughrea, Co Galway but details are unconfirmed.

They were resident in the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Santry, north Dublin for the last number of days before deciding to leave on Tuesday.

They drove out of the county in their own car before being spotted by gardaí on motorway patrol and pulled over near Loughrae.

Following a conversation with the officers, the women were persuaded to return to quarantine.

It is not yet clear from where they had flown into the country.

On Tuesday evening gardaí confirmed they were in contact with the State Liaison Officer at a designated quarantine facility in accordance with protocols.

A spokesman said it followed “a report of three people leaving a facility in the Dublin area earlier on Tuesday. A graduated policing response was adopted by Gardaí and all three have since been returned to the facility.”

“As the Department of Health are the lead agency in relation to the management of mandatory quarantining, An Garda Síochána will not be commenting further at this time.”

It follows a similar incident on Friday, when two women in their 30s were arrested and charged after refusing to enter mandatory hotel quarantine upon arrival in Dublin Airport.

The two women, who arrived from the United Arab Emirates, where they had travelled to for plastic surgery, have since appeared in court.

In their case a High Court judge declined an application for them to be allowed to quarantine at their respective homes so they could be re-united with their children.

The judge said that in light of the public health situation and measures put in place to reduce new variations of the virus, they must quarantine at the hotel.

Private security manage security at the Crowne Plaza, the hotel being used for quarantine near Dublin Airport.

Although Defence Forces personnel are stationed there, they do not have legal powers to stop people leaving.

The Government will not assign gardaí to police Covid-19 quarantine hotels despite a number of breaches.