Three police officers in hospital after entering lake to rescue woman

Three police officers have been treated in hospital after entering a Fermanagh lake to rescue a woman from a submerged car.

They were responding to a report that a car may have entered the water at Muckros Pier on the Boa Island Road in Kesh at around 10.25pm on Saturday night.

A nearby police patrol responded and the two officers onboard spotted the vehicle in the water. Both immediately entered the lake and managed to free the woman from the sinking car.

A third police officer who had arrived on scene also entered the water to ensure no one else was inside the vehicle.

The woman was taken to hospital where her condition on Sunday morning is described as critical.

PSNI inspector John Gordon said: “I commend the brave actions of the police officers involved and my thoughts and prayers are with the female and her family this morning.”