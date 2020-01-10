Three people injured following road traffic collision in Finglas

Three people have been injured following a serious road traffic collision in north Co Dublin on Thursday evening.

At approximately 5:10pm, a road traffic incident occurred between a van and three pedestrians on St Margaret’s Road, Finglas, Dublin 11.

The pedestrians, two men aged in their 30s and one man in his 20s, were taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown. One man, aged in his 30s, is understood to be in a critical condition. The driver of the van, a man aged in his 20s, was not injured.

Investigations are ongoing, a Garda spokesman added.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have dash-cam footage available, to contact gardaí in Finglas on 01 666 7000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.