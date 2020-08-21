Three people, including two children, die in Donegal crash

Three people, including two children died in a car crash in Co Donegal last night.

The crash happened at near Quigley’s Point late on Thursday when the driver appeared to lose control and entered the water, gardaí said.

The male driver (49) and two rear seat passengers, a boy (14) and a girl (6), died in the crash.

A woman in her forties managed to escape and raise the alarm.

More to follow.