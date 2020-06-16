Three more deaths of patients with Covid-19 reported, 14 new cases confirmed

A total of three new deaths of patients with Covid-19 were reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team on Tuesday.

This brings to 1,709 the total number of deaths linked to the disease in the Republic.

Nphet also reported another 14 cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases to 25,334.

Meanwhile, one more person has died from Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, taking the total to 542, the North’s Department of Health reported on Tuesday afternoon in its daily bulletin.

The department also reported that just two more people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 4,854.

So far 66,703 people have been tested in Northern Ireland for the coronavirus.