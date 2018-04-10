Three men rescued from catamaran off Mayo coast

Three men were rescued off the coast of northwest Mayo on Tuesday afternoon after their sailboat got into difficulty.

The three men were sailing on a catamaran about 25km off the Eagle Island in Co Mayo when their vessel capsized.

The Malin Head Rescue Coordination centre was alerted to the emergency shortly after 12.30pm on Tuesday when it picked up a mayday broadcast. The Sligo-based coastguard helicopter took of from its base in Strandhill while the Ballyglass RNLI also took part in the search.

The Air Corps casa maritime patrol aircraft which was airborne at the time of the emergency call was also involved in the search.

At about 1.20pm the Sligo rescue helicopter spotted flares and a rescue craft in the water.

The three men were rescued from the life raft by the helicopter and transferred to Sligo University hospital. One of the men is understood to be in a serious condition while the other two suffered minor injuries.

Met Éireann issued a status yellow weather warning at 10am on Tuesday for northeast winds reaching force six throughout Tuesday afternoon and evening from Rossan Point in Donegal to Howth Head to Dublin to Roches Point in Cork.