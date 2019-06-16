Three-lane section of M7 to open on Monday

Part of a long-awaited upgrade to the M7 is due to open on Monday.

The M7 is being widened from two to three lanes on a 13.6km stretch between Naas and Newbridge between Junction 8 (Johnstown) and Junction 11 where the M7 and M9 meet.

The three-phase €120 million scheme has been designed to ease congestion involving Dublin commuter traffic on one of the busiest roads in the country.

The full upgrade started in January 2018 and was due to finish in April. However, engineers stated that it had been more difficult than anticipated and set July as a more realistic target.

In an update posted on their website, Kildare County Council has stated that three lanes of the M7 upgrade from Junction 10 (Naas South) through to Junction 8 (Johnstown) eastbound towards Dublin will open from Monday subject to weather.

This will be followed on Monday week by the opening of three lanes westbound between Johnstown and Naas South.

Motorists are advised that the reduced temporary speed limit of 60km/h will remain in place while works are ongoing at locations on the verge/hard shoulder area.

The temporary speed limit will be increased on both the eastbound and westbound stretches from Monday week to 80km/h.

The last section between Junction 10 (Naas South) and Junction 11 has yet to be completed. The 60km/h temporary speed limit will remain in place on that stretch.

The scheme includes six new structures, including two bridges over the river Liffey, a bridge over the Grand Canal, the new Osberstown interchange bridge over the M7 motorway and a minor road bridge carrying Osberstown Road over the Sallins bypass.

The Sallins bypass bridge under the main Dublin-Cork railway line will be constructed by Irish Rail under a separate but parallel contract.