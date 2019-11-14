Three injured after crash involving bus and truck in Co Monaghan

Three people have been taken to hospital with minor injuries following a road traffic collision involving a truck and a bus in Co Monaghan.

The incident occurred on the N2 outside Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, on Friday. Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene.

The N2 north of Castleblayney is closed at the Ballybay turn-off. Gardaí advise using the old N2 (R183) to divert away.