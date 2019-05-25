Three hospitalised after gas leak at Cork medical factory

Three staff have been taken to hospital for medical treatment and a medical devices factory had to be evacuated in Co Cork following the escape of gas at a factory early on Saturday.

An emergency plan was put into operation at one of the three Stryker Medical Devices factory at Carrigtwohill shortly after 1am following the escape of what is believed to have been a toxic gas.

The factory was evacuated and the emergency services were alerted. Three staff members were taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment after they complained of nausea, headaches and sore eyes.

Units of the Cork County Fire Service from Midleton and Cobh, using breathing apparatus and hazmats suits along with a control unit from Bandon, spent over four hours making the site safe and secure.

It is understood the Health and Safety Authority has been alerted and they are expected to begin an investigation. The company has also begun its own investigation into the incident.