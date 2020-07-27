Three dead following two-vehicle crash in Co Antrim

Three people were killed in a car crash in Co Antrim on Monday morning, the PSNI has confirmed.

The incident happened before 11am on the Lisnahunshin Road between Cullybackey and Portglenone in Co Antrim.

The incident involved two cars. Police and ambulance and rescue services rushed to the scene after the collision.

A number of roads in the general area remain closed as the PSNI investigates the crash.

Police said that the three people who were killed were all travelling in the same vehicle.

They added that the collision involved a silver Volkswagen Passat and a black Audi.

“Two men and a woman, who are thought to be in their 50s, sadly lost their lives. All were travelling in the Passat and were pronounced dead at the scene,” police said.

The male driver of the Audi was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Insp David Anderson appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured relevant dashcam footage, to bring it forward to the PSNI.

North Antrim Sinn Féin Assembly member Philip McGuigan said the local community was left shocked and saddened following the deaths.

“This is a terrible blow to all those involved in this incident,” he said.

“Any death on our roads is one too many and incidents like this are a reminder of the vital importance of road safety,” added Mr McGuigan.

“My thoughts and sympathies are with the families, friends and loved ones of those who have lost their lives in this tragic incident.”