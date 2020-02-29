Three dead following road crash in Co Louth

Three people have died following a road collision Saturday morning near Dundalk, Co Louth. The collision occurred at about 2.15am at Carrickcarnan on the N1. Gardaí are currently at the scene and the road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are en route to the scene and will conduct their investigations.

The deaths bring to five the number of people killed on Irish road since Friday. The driver and passenger of a car travelling in Co Cavan were killed in a road crash yesterday evening. Both of the vehicle’s occupants were aged in their 60s. They were pronounced dead at the scene of the collision in Ballinagh shortly after emergency services arrived. Saturday’s deaths bring to 27 the number of road fatalities so far this year.