Three day health strike deferred pending full Labour Court hearing

A three-day strike by health service support staff scheduled for next week has been deferred.

The trade union Siptu said the stoppages has been suspended pending a full Labour Court hearing.

Siptu health division organiser Paul Bell said: “At the request of the Labour Court, Siptu representatives have agreed to defer strike action scheduled to start next Tuesday to allow for a full hearing to take place with no preconditions. The unity and strength of our members on picket lines this week has demonstrated our determination to achieve a just resolution to this dispute. Ultimately, our members will decide on the outcome of any recommendations that emerge from negotiations at the Labour Court, by way of a secret ballot.”

Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy has welcomed the trade union’s plan to withdraw the strike notice.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s News at One he said the news “sounded like a positive development” and was good news for patients.

When asked about the possibility of the Department of Public Expenditure paying the increased wages following evaluations, he said that would put increased pressure on public spending.

This money was not the Government’s money, he said. “It is the taxpayers’ money. It is not a bottomless pit.”

Earlier on Friday, the Minister for Health Simon Harris Health said service support staff who staged a 24-hour strike earlier this week have a legitimate point in relation to a number of their grievances.

However, the Minister said that the staff, who are represented by the trade union Siptu, and the Government, needed to have a conversation about timelines for implementing the recommendations of the job evaluation scheme which found pay rises were warranted in some cases.

The Labour Court began a preliminary hearing into the dispute on Friday morning in an attempt to avert three further days of work stoppages by health care support staff including healthcare assistants, laboratory aides, porters and catering personnel.

The union has argued that the findings of the job evaluation scheme could be worth between €1,500 and €3,000 to its members.

About 2,000 patients had scheduled hospital appointments and procedures cancelled this week as a result of the strike by the health service support staff.

Mr Harris said he did not believe the gap between the Government and the health service support staff was very wide.

“The Department of Public Expenditure’s position (originally) was it did not want to pay the increases until 2021. Through significant engagement in recent days it has now agreed to start making payments in November this year. That is a significant move on the management’s part. The debate is now about the phasing of the implementation and the timelines . And that has to be done cognisant of the economic backdrop which the country faces.”

Mr Harris said he was delighted that the dispute had been referred to the Labour Court and said he wished this had happened before now.

He suggested that if the new Labour Court process moved beyond a preliminary hearing into more substantive talks, that the planned industrial action next week might be deferred.

“There is a real onus from a patient safety point a view on all parties to resolve this so there is no further disruption to our health service next week. We cannot have a situation where there are three days of disruption next week. The HSE did an excellent job of managing the situation in very difficult circumstances this week. But obviously that was one day . We need to avoid three days.”

Strike to go ahead

Siptu has said it is still planning to go ahead with next week’s strikes. The trade union’s division organiser Paul Bell said that no meaningful progress was made during the talks at the WRC late on Thursday.

He told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland the process had been “torturous” and that while all issues had been discussed, it had been obvious there would be no agreement. “There was minimal movement.”

The dispute centres on a job evaluation scheme, which the Government agreed to carry out during negotiations on the last Public Service Stability Agreement (PSSA).

Mr Bell said the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform was “set against” some key elements of the agreement including the interpretation of the job evaluation agreement.

He said that the union will listen to what the Labour Court has to say, but that in the meantime the plan is still in place to go ahead with three days of strikes next week.