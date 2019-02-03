Three ATMs stolen in two separate incidents in North

Police in the North are investigating if the theft of three ATMs in two separate incidents over the weekend are linked.

During the early hours of Friday morning two ATMs were ripped from the side of an Asda supermarket on the Ballymena Road in Antrim using a large digger.

Det Sgt Gray said cash boxes were taken away from the scene in a white coloured pick-up type vehicle and dark coloured 4 door saloon car.

A white coloured Mitsubishi L200 pick-up style vehicle with the registration number SH61 MHE is believed to have been stolen from the Ballyeaston Village area of Ballyclare shortly before 11.05pm on Thursday. It was later found burnt out in the Tildarg Road area.

Police believe that a white coloured canopy which was part of the vehicle at the time it was stolen had been removed and discarded in the area prior to the ATM theft taking place.

Then on Saturday at around 3.05am an ATM was stolen from a filling station on the Glenavy Road, Moira, using a stolen digger which was then set alight causing damage to it and the roof of the commercial premises.

Det Constable Martin said enquiries are continuing and officers are investigating a possible link between the incidents which involved a number of men.

A police spokesman said it is too early in the investigation to give more information about who the perpetrators may be or where they are from.

Any witnesses or anyone with information can contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 62 1/2/19 or 170 2/2/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.