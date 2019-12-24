Three arrested over shooting of man in Waterford city

Three people have been arrested over the shooting of a man in Waterford city on Monday.

Two men (30 and 32 years old) and one woman (27) are being held in custody at Waterford Garda station. The woman is detained under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and the two men are detained under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939. The victim who is in his 40s remains in a critical condition.

He was shot and seriously wounded while leaving a shop in Waterford city on Monday afternoon. The incident took place near the Mount Suir apartments on the Carrickphierish Road at about 2.15pm. It is understood the man was shot three times, receiving wounds to his back, chest and stomach.

It occurred outside a grocery store in the area. It is understood the man had been been leaving the shop with two other men, before attempting to flee. It is understood the two men then fled the scene and entered the apartments.

A heavy Garda presence was at the scene on Monday evening and witnesses said gardaí had deployed equipment including a battering ram to gain access to apartments.

Witnesses phoned for help and the injured man, who is understood to be from the locality, was initially treated by the ambulance crew before he was taken to University Hospital Waterford.