Three arrested as drugs worth almost €300,000 seized in Cork

Three people have been arrested following the seizure of almost €300,000 worth of drugs in Cork.

Members of the West Cork Divisional Drugs Squad uncovered 3.5kgs of cocaine and 1.5 kgs of cannabis and ecstasy when they raided a house in Kinsale at about 8pm on Friday night.

Gardaí found cocaine with a street value of €175,000, cannabis herb with a street value €60,000 and ecstasy with a street value of €54,000 when they searched the house on Presentation Terrace in Kinsale.

Gardaí say they believe that the drugs were destined for the local market in Kinsale and Cork city during the Guinness Jazz Festival which is taking place in both areas this weekend.

They arrested a man in his 40s, a woman in her 40s and a man in his 20s in the house under Section 2 of the Drugs Trafficking Act which allows gardaí detain suspects for up to seven days.

The two men were brought to Bandon Garda Station for questioning while the woman was brought to Bantry Garda Station.

Gardaí released the man in his 20s and the woman without charge late on Sunday evening and gardaí say that they will now begin preparing a file on their involvement for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

However, the man his 40s remains in Garda custody at Bandon and is scheduled to appear before a special sitting of Macroom District Court at about 6pm on Monday evening.

The Kinsale find is one of the biggest in Cork this year and is reflective of an upturn in the economy, say gardaí who described it as a significant blow in the fight against drug dealing in Cork.