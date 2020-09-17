Three arrested after €610,000 worth of drugs seized in Dublin

Three men have been arrested and drugs valued at €610,000 have been seized following an operation targeting organised criminal gangs, in north County Dublin.

On Wednesday night members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau stopped three vehicles at Swords.

Gardaí seized cocaine with an estimates street value of €350,000 and cannabis with an estimated value of €260,000. The drugs have been sent for analysis.

Three men, aged 49, 46 and 42 years were arrested at the scene and are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, at north Dublin Garda stations.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll of Organised and Serious Crime said the force was “ committed to disrupting the activities of organised criminals supplying drugs to our communities. This seizure of a substantial quantity of cocaine and cannabis is significant in this regard.”