Three arrested, €150,000 worth of drugs seized in operations in Munster

Almost €150,000 worth of drugs have been seized by gardaí and three men arrested in various operations in Co Cork and Co Clare on Friday.

In Cork, members of the city’s divisional drugs squad seized €55,000 worth of cocaine in an intelligence led operation in Ballincollig on Friday evening.

Detectives seized the cocaine during the search of a car and two follow up searches of a house in Ballincollig where they also found items relating to the supply of drugs.

They arrested two men aged 41 and 47 for questioning about the seizure which they believe was destined for the Cork market. Both men live in Ballincollig

The 41 year-old-man was taken to Mayfield Garda Station for questioning about the seizure while the 47 year old was taken to Gurranebraher Garda station.

Both men were detained under drug trafficking legislation which allows gardaí hold suspects for up to seven days before they have to be charged or released.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated investigation, gardaí from the Cork City Divisional Drugs Squad were also involved in another operation which netted €55,000 of cannabis herb.

Working with Customs Officers and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the Cork detectives allowed a controlled delivery of a suspected drugs package.

The package, weighing 2.3kg and containing suspected cannabis, was delivered to a head shop in Cork city centre where it was accepted on behalf of the business owner.

Gardaí then moved in and seized the package before carrying out a search of the shop and further quantity of suspected cannabis was also seized on the premises.

The drugs from both the package and the shop are believed to be cannabis herb and have been sent to the Forensic Science Ireland laboratory in Dublin for analysis.

No arrests were made but gardaí will prepare a file on the seizure for the Director of Public Prosecution once they receive an analysis report on the drugs.

Clare

Separately, an assortment of drugs worth over €36,000 was seized at a premises in Clonlarea, Co Clare.

Gardaí executed a search warrant at 11pm at the premises and seized ketamine, MDMA, cannabis, cannabis plants, DMT and cannabis jellies with an estimated street value of €36,000.

About €4,000 in cash, a taser and mobile phones were also seized along with drug paraphernalia.

One man, in his 20s, was arrested during the course of the search and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 in Henry Street Garda station.