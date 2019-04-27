Thousands without power as Storm Hannah hits Ireland

More than 30,000 homes and businesses have been left without power after Storm Hannah battered the south west of the country on Friday night.

Forecasters had issued several weather warnings, including a red warning of “violent gusts”.

The highest recorded were at Mace Head in Galway, where 122km/h was observed, while gusts reached 119km/h at Shannon Airport.

The ESB said there are around 33,000 homes and businesses currently without power, with those affected predominately in counties Clare, Kerry and Tipperary.

Cork City Fire Brigade responds to an incident during Storm Hannah. Photograph: Cork City Fire Brigade/Twitter

“Crews are mobilised and working to restore power over the course of the day,” a spokesman for the ESB said.

Met Éireann said that “very windy” conditions would continue on Saturday morning before easing.

“Whilst the winds will abate, it will still be windy into the afternoon, with brisk northwest wind steering down a mix of sunny spells & scattered heavy showers,” the weather service tweeted.

Quick thinking motorists clear the roadway after a fallen tree blocked the main Killarney to Dingle road at Aghadoe, Killarney during the height of Storm Hannah on Friday evening. Photograph: Don MacMonagle

The forecaster said much of the country will be dry by Saturday evening, with spells of sunshine. However, later in the night patchy outbreaks of light rain or drizzle will develop in the south and west, with temperatures dropping to between 3 and 6 degrees.

It will be generally cloudy on Sunday with scattered patches of light rain but there is expected to be a good deal of dry weather overall. Sunny intervals will develop, the best of these due in the south and west of the country in the afternoon. Highest temperatures will be between 12 and 17 degrees in moderate southwesterly breezes.

Monday is due to be mild with temperatures likely to fall again from Tuesday through to Friday.