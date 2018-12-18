Thousands without power and ferries delayed as weather warning put in place

Several thousand homes and businesses are without electricity on Tuesday morning as a result of high winds.

ESB Networks indicated that areas of Wicklow, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork, Cavan and Leitrim were affected.

A status yellow wind weather warning was issued by Met Éireann and is in place until 9am.

South to south east winds will reach mean speeds at times between 50 and 65km/h and gusts between 90 and 100km/h, Met Éireann said, adding that winds may exceed these limits in coastal areas.

Met Éireann also issued a status yellow rain warning which was valid until 7am.

The warning was issued for for Connacht, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford

Heavy rain will lead to accumulations of 25 to 40mm, the meteorological service said, advising that flooding was possible.

Irish Ferries said that due to the adverse weather conditions on the Irish Sea, the 4.30pm Oscar Wilde sailing was cancelled.

The Stena Adventurer sailing from Dublin to Holyhead due to depart at 8.10am was delayed.

AA Roadwatch warned motorists to expect wind-blown debris on roads and urged them to be “particularly mindful” of vulnerable road users such as cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians.