Thousands take part in Christmas day swims across Ireland
People braved the cold waters from Co Dublin to Co Down
Enjoying a Christmas swim at the forty foot, Sandycove, Co Dublin on Christmas morning. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times
Thousands of people have taken part in Christmas Day swims with many raising money for charity.
The annual Christmas day swim has become a custom in many households with festive dips taking place across the Ireland from the forty foot in Sandycove in Co Dublin to Donaghadee in Co Down.
The Forty Foot swim is in its 40th year with all of its proceeds going to the Sligo branch of of The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.