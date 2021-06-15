Thousands of vacancies in Irish hospitality, says trade group

Hospitality businesses in the State’s tourist towns need thousands of staff as firms start to reopen after relaxation of coronavirus measures, according to the industry

Jobs are available everywhere in major tourists spots outside of Dublin, said incoming president of the Irish Hospitality Institute Brian Bowler on the back of a surge in staycation bookings for July and August.

The picture in Dublin is more difficult, he said. He predicted that a surge in bookings for hotels and guesthouses may not be felt there until later in the year when travel restrictions are lifted finally.

Hospitality training in Ireland is regarded as world class, said Mr Bowler who is general manager of the Montenotte Hotel in Cork. He added that the instruction is underpinned by “Irish warmth and empathy”.

The institute is the professional body for managers within the hospitality and tourism industry and promotes university and institute of technology accredited training courses.

Mr Bowler grew up in his family’s Ballyferriter B&B near Dingle and has held senior roles with big hotels, including The Brehon in Killarney and Carton House.