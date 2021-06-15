Thousands of vacancies in hospitality in Ireland, says trade group

Hospitality businesses in tourist towns across the country are seeking to recruit thousands of staff as the sector starts to reopen, according to incoming president of the Irish Hospitality Institute, Brian Bowler.

Mr Bowler said jobs were available in well-known regional tourism hotspots and also in larger towns such as Killarney, Galway and Cork, as the industry scales up to for busy summer driven by Irish residents planning a staycation.

He said bookings for July and August were very strong and that the “retention and recruitment of talent will be key to the future recovery of our industry,” he added.

He said the picture for Dublin was somewhat different and that an anticipated surge in bookings for hotels and guesthouses may not be felt there until later in the year, when travel restrictions are lifted.

Mr Bowler, the general manager of the Montenotte Hotel in Cork, said training in hospitality in Ireland was recognised as setting some of the highest standards in the world for managers, underpinned, he said, by “Irish warmth and empathy”.

Mr Bowler was appointed president of the Hospitality Institute on Tuesday. The institute is the professional body for managers within the hospitality and tourism industry and promotes university and institute of technology accredited training courses.

A native of Kerry, he grew up in his family’s B&B in Ballyferriter, near Dingle. He held senior management roles with The Brehon, Carton House as well as Choice Hotels Ireland and The Great Southern Hotel Group and helped develop a tourism strategy for Co Kerry.