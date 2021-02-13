Thousands of properties without power following overnight storms

More than 8,000 homes and businesses are without power on Saturday morning following stormy weather overnight.

Most of the properties affected are in Mayo, Louth and Laois, according to ESB Networks, which said it was working to re-establish connections.

A number of yellow weather warnings are in place across the country this weekend, with up to 5cm of snow forecast for some areas.

A yellow snow and ice warning has been issued for Connacht, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal from 2am until noon on Saturday.

A yellow wind warning is in place for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Waterford until 9am on Saturday. In addition, a rainfall warning for Cork, Kerry and Waterford has been issued until noon on Saturday, with 30mm-40mm of rainfall expected.

A separate yellow wind warning is also in place for Dublin, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford between 6am and 6pm on Sunday.

Met Éireann said there would be sleet and snow in the north and east for a time on Saturday morning with further accumulations bringing some disruption, outbreaks of rain and drizzle elsewhere. Sleet and snow will become confined to northeast Ulster by the afternoon.

Highest temperatures will be between 1 and 4 degrees in the north and east, 6-10 degrees in the south and west.

There will be scattered outbreaks of rain with heavy falls at times in south Munster overnight with temperatures continuing to rise, ranging to between 7 and 11 degrees by dawn on Sunday.