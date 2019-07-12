Thousands of Orange Order members marching in Twelfth of July parades

Thousands of members of the Orange Order are marching in Twelfth of July parades across Northern Ireland.

Despite tensions around a controversial loyalist bonfire in the car park of Avoniel Leisure Centre in East Belfast, the Eleventh Night – when bonfires are traditionally lit in Protestant areas – passed off largely peacefully, with only three arrests.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said it had attended 34 bonfire-related incidents, a 40 per cent decrease compared to last year.

Assistant Chief Constable Barbara Gray said a 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy were arrested after police officers on patrol in an interface area near Lanark Way on the Springfield Road in west Belfast were attacked with petrol bombs.

A 52-year-old man was arrested in connection with election material which had been placed on a bonfire in the Lisburn area.

“I am relieved that over the past 24 hours we did not see a repeat of the violence we witnessed on our streets this time last year.

“Regrettably, however, our officers did come under attack when on patrol in the interface area at Springfield Road near Lanark Way where a number of people had gathered and a number of petrol bombs were thrown. Our officers were quick to act. A 16-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of unlawful assembly and a 17-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of riotous behaviour. Both males have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

“We will also be investigating incidents of complaints about various materials, some of which were clearly distasteful, placed on bonfires. A 52-year-old man was arrested and charged with offences including criminal damage and he is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court next month. As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

Avoniel

The assistant chief constable defended the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s (PSNI) handling of the Avoniel bonfire, and said the police had “no legal framework” to remove bonfire builders from the site.

Plans by Belfast City Council to remove the bonfire were abandoned after the contractor due to remove the bonfire material pulled out after threats. The police is investigating a complaint by Belfast City Council of aggravated trespassing.

She said she had “absolutely no doubt” there had been “influence from the East Belfast UVF”.

She said she believed it was “highly unlikely” the names of the contractors had been leaked by someone within the PSNI, but if any such information did come to the police it would be a matter for the Police Ombudsman.

Orange parades

Orange parades are taking place in 18 locations across Northern Ireland on Friday. The largest is in Tandragee, Co Armagh, where the parade includes almost 5,000 Orangemen as well as members of the Women’s Association and Junior Boys and Junior Girls Lodges.

65 pipe, accordion, silver and flute bands will accompany the lodges, with the Orange Order estimating the number of spectators at more than 20,000.

The Belfast parade traditionally follows the longest route. Orangemen and women representing nine districts, and accompanied by 60 bands, will walk for just over six miles from Carlisle Circus in North Belfast to the field at Barnett’s Demesne in South Belfast for speeches before returning this afternoon.

The assistant chief constable said police officers will be present in the community to ensure everyone’s safety at the day’s events.

“Looking ahead to today’s events, the police officers of our community will be out on patrol to ensure we keep everyone safe, and I would appeal to everyone taking part and those in attendance to enjoy themselves and to do so safely and within the law.”