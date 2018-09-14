Thousands of health and social care staff to strike next week

More than 5,000 staff working in State-funding voluntary bodies involved in the provision of health and social services are to go on strike next Tuesday, the trade union Siptu has said.

The one-day stoppage is part of a long-running campaign by workers in so-called Section 39 bodies for the restoration of pay cuts applied after the economic crash.

Siptu said that part of the strike on Tuesday will be held outside of the Department of Health where the protesters will be addressed by the general secretary of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (Ictu) Patricia King.

The strike will involve staff at Rehab Ireland and the Cheshire Foundation - which are national operations - as well as at Western Care in Mayo, St Joseph’s Foundation in Cork, SOS Kilkenny, Ability West in Galway, Wicklow Community & Family Services, SOS Workshops, Marymount University Hospital and Hospice in Cork.

Siptu health division organiser Paul Bell, said: “Our members deferred strike action last February at the request of the Minister for Health Simon Harris, to allow for a Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) process to be initiated.

“The process was designed to allow for an orderly resolution to our members’ legitimate dispute. The process agreed between parties in February resulted in the gathering data from 50 nominated Section 39 employers which confirmed that none of these organisations had the necessary financial resources to commence pay restoration.”

“What is most staggering about this dispute is that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, confirmed on the floor of Dáil Eireann that these workers, many of them low paid, have an established pay link with the public service and as such are entitled to pay restoration in line with directly employed counterparts, under the FEMPI (financial emergency legislation).

“ It should be remembered that Dáil Eireann voted unanimously in favour of a Fianna Fáil private members’ motion seeking pay restoration for these workers. It is incomprehensible to our members that the Government and HSE acknowledge that the monies are owed, yet will not pay them.”

“The WRC process produced a formula under which Section 39 organisations could make applications for the funding necessary to restore pay cuts imposed on the union’s members.

“SIPTU, Ictu and other unions have agreed that this proposed formula is acceptable. However, the formula can only work with initial funding in the region of €4 million.

“It is also important to recognise that this campaign for pay justice has received cross party support and massive public backing . Our members are deeply appreciative of the support of Minister for Disabilities, Finian McGrath, and recognise his consistency in supporting Section 39 workers.”

Siptu has said following the one-day strike next Tuesday, further stoppages may be announced.