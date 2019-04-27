Thousands left without power as Storm Hannah hits Ireland

Thousands of homes have been left without power after Storm Hannah hit the south west of the country.

ESB networks said the Iveragh and Dingle peninsulas were badly affected by the storm along with areas of west Cork.

About 32,00homes, farms and businesses, predominantlyin counties Kerry, Clare and Tipperary have been left without power.

ESB said its crews have been assessing damage and are working to reconnect supplies as soon as possible but it could be until at least this afternoon before households have their power back.

Forecasters had issued several weather warnings, including a red warning of “violent gusts”.

The highest recorded were at Mace Head in Galway, where 122km/h was observed, while gusts reached 119km/h at Shannon Airport.

Met Eireann said that “very windy” conditions would continue on Saturday morning before easing.

“Whilst the winds will abate, it will still be windy into the afternoon, with brisk northwest wind steering down a mix of sunny spells & scattered heavy showers,” the weather service tweeted. – PA