Thousands attend rallies in Dublin, Cork and Galway in solidarity with Palestians

Thousands of people are attending rallies of solidarity for the people of Palestine across Ireland this afternoon.

A large protest in Dublin began in the early afternoon with many holding Palestinian flags around the Ha’penny Bridge area. A large crowd then assembled at the Spire on O’Connell Street. The rally subsequently marched to the Israeli embassy on Pembroke Road in Ballsbridge where several thousand protestors have gathered chanting “free, free Palestine”.

Posts on social media showed other sizeable demonstrations taking place in Belfast, Cork and Galway.

The rallies come in the wake of a week of increased violence between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers Palestine.

Protestors march through College Green in Dublin city centre on Saturday. Photograph: Jack Power

Protesters in London attend a rally on Saturday to express solidarity with Palestine. Photograph: Getty

In response to the escalating levels of violence, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney tweeted on Saturday: “32 children killed since Monday in #Gaza by Israeli fire - that’s approx 1/4 of all fatalities - It’s not acceptable! Israel has int. legal obligation to protect children in conflict & r not doing so! #Ireland will speak forcefully again at UNSC tomorrow.”

Some crowds around Cork today in support of Palestine 🇵🇸 🇮🇪



Flags, jerseys, and chants all over Leeside. pic.twitter.com/M835kUz1ip — Dylan O'Connell (@JudgeDyl) May 15, 2021

Big protest for Palestine in Dublin Center pic.twitter.com/Gpxm8Y9SbV — Razan Ibraheem (رزان) (@RazanIreland) May 15, 2021

Chants of Free, Free Palestine from the crowd of thousands gathered in Dublin pic.twitter.com/wh5morVKWR — Jack Power (@jackpowerIT) May 15, 2021

More images from today's protests in solidarity with Palestine in Galway. Go raibh míle maith agat! #Nakba73 #PalestineUnderAttack https://t.co/laaOFqGmuh pic.twitter.com/bXQEHuGImw — Rania Muhareb رانية محارب (@Rania_Muhareb) May 15, 2021

Meanwhile, in central London, hundreds of people marched in solidarity with the people of Palestine amid the ongoing conflict.

Organisers said “immediate action” was needed by the UK government to help end the “brutal” violence against the Palestinian people.

Demonstrators there arrived at Hyde Park near Marble Arch before marching to the Israeli embassy, holding banners and chanting.

Among those expected to address the protest are former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Diane Abbott and Zarah Sultana.

The demonstration in London was organised by Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Friends of Al-Aqsa, Palestinian Forum in Britain, Stop The War Coalition, Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament and the Muslim Association of Britain.

A spokesperson for the organisers of this protest said: “It is vital that the UK government takes immediate action.

“It must stop allowing Israel’s brutal violence against and oppression of the Palestinian people to go unpunished.

“The bombardment of Gaza which is killing civilians including children is a war crime.

“The UK Government is complicit in these acts as long as it continues to offer Israel military, diplomatic and financial support.” – Additional reporting PA