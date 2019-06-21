‘This is the worst thing that could happen,’ says missing man’s family

“This is the worst thing that could happen to anybody,” said Mary Therese Delaney as she and her family stood at the Garda tape blocking access to the site where a search is under way for the body of her father William.

The 56-year from Portlaoise, Co Laois was last seen on January 31st.

After receiving information that he had been tortured and murdered and then buried in a shallow grave in the shadow of the ruins of Dunamase Castle outside the town, gardaí began a major search operation this week.

Units from the Garda and Defence Forces continued to search the site just off the main Portlaoise to Stradbally road through Friday and approach roads to the area remained blocked off.

Mr Delaney’s wife, brothers and sisters visited the scene briefly on Friday morning and spoke of their heartache as they waited for news. They were all holding posters appealing for his safe return. As they spoke, a drone flew overhead capturing aerial footage of the scene.

A garda keeping onlookers away from the scene declined to speculate as to when the search might end.

With a wedding due to take place in the area on Friday evening, plans were being put in place to reduce the security presence for at least a portion of the day while ensuring the area remained secure.

Through the morning a team of about 40 security personnel carefully combed the 30 acre site looking for clues.

Gardaí and Defence Forces personnel began the preparatory search on Tuesday following a tip-off from a woman who contacted Mr Delaney’s son John Paul and said her brother had confessed to the killing.

John Paul Delaney, who was also present close to the search site on Friday morning, had previously told Midlands 103 radio station he had received a phone call from a woman who claimed her brother had admitted killing Mr Delaney after torturing him.

He said this woman had told him her brother claimed to have buried the body in a shallow grave near the Rock of Dunamase.

He said this woman made a statement at a Garda station on Tuesday about the disappearance of Mr Delaney.

Mr Delaney was originally from Co Tipperary and was living in the Fieldbrook estate in Portlaoise. When he disappeared in January, his family believed he had simply decided to take some time away, as he had done in the past.

However, they became alarmed when he did not contact them. He reported as missing by the gardaí on March 12th and his disappearance remained a missing person’s investigation until Thursday.