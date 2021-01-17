Thirteen more deaths and 2,944 cases of Covid reported by Nphet

A further 13 deaths of patients with Covid-19 have been reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), bringing to 2,608 the total number of deaths in the Reublic during the pandemic.

Nphet also reported another 2,944 confirmed cases of the disease, bringing to 172,726 the total number of cases in the Republic.

Meanwhile, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said all nursing home residents will have received their first vaccination dose by next Sunday.

He said 140,000 doses would have been administered by the end of next week, split 50:50 between nursing home residents and frontline workers.

Mr Donnelly said he had asked the HSE and Government to look at getting supplies of the AstraZeneca vaccine into the State in advance of the vaccine being approved.

This would allow use of the vaccine to begin immediately after it is approved.

Speaking on RTÉ’s This Week programme, the Minister said “every day counts” in terms of getting vulnerable people vaccinated, but that “there are regulatory issues” and the co-operation of the company was required in satisfying them.

He defended the vaccination of some private healthcare staff after criticism that Beacon Hospital workers were being inoculated while frontline workers in public hospitals facing a major surge in Covid-19 cases were not.

Mr Donnelly said there was no difference between a nurse or doctor working in a private or public hospital, if they are working in “patient facing” roles.

Speaking on Newstalk’s On the Record with Gavan Reilly, Mr Donnelly called on the Beacon Hospital to sign up to the same contract the other private hospitals had. It would be “very regrettable” if the hospital refused to sign up.

“This is a ‘team Ireland’ moment and while they are absolutely within their rights to protect clinical care for their own patients, this is a moment I believe they should step up and should sign up.”

Mass vaccination

He said the hospital had set up a mass vaccination centre “off their own bat” which the HSE had looked at favourably, and it had vaccinated over 1,000 HSE staff who otherwise would have to go to St James’s Hospital, which was dealing with the Covid crisis.

Mr Donnelly also said on RTÉ that the Covid-19 surge in hospitals will peak “in the next week or two” and that the number of patients in intensive care units will continue to rise.

There are 195 patients in ICU on Sunday, up from 191 on Saturday night, and those numbers would continue to rise, he said.

The hospital system would continue “to be under very significant pressure for the next two weeks” but he said a lot of work had been done since the first wave of the virus.

“Most importantly we have the staff,” he stressed, adding that there was surge capacity of 350 critical care beds, with deals in place with the private hospitals for 40 or 50 beds. Sufficient ventilators were in place and “about 1,500 nurses have been trained in ICU”.

He said that when putting a 14-day quarantine period on a statutory basis was previously looked at, it was not considered a “proportionate” response. “I would like to see – given the UK variant and the huge damage it is causing – is that now something we could look at?”

HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry warned on Saturday that Covid-19 restrictions would be required for up to a year. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Asked whether Ireland would follow Britain’s plan to establish quarantine hotels, Mr Donnelly said “we can always look at” hotel quarantine.

He added he would like to see increased compliance with restrictions, but stressed that “the regime is a good regime”.

Negative PCR test

There had been a lot of tightening up on restrictions on travel, he noted. Anyone flying into the country will have to have a negative PCR test three days before travel. On arrival, passengers have to restrict their movements for 14 days unless they get a second test after five days, but the 14 days of restrictions remain for those travelling from South Africa and Britain.

He said he was “really taken aback” at comments by Labour leader Alan Kelly in the Irish Mail on Sunday about a focus on vaccinations in nursing homes, meaning delays in vaccinating some frontline staff. Mr Donnelly said “I think he needs to explain himself” and added that “more than half of fatalities in the first wave last year, 52 per cent, came from those nursing homes”.

The Minister also defended the controversial planned €81,000 salary increase for the incoming secretary general of the Department of Health, bringing it to €292,000.

He said the salary is not for any particular individual but for the role of the secretary general. “It reflects the very significant additional workload that is the reality of being the secretary general in health with a budget of €22 billion.

He added: “On top of that we are in the middle of a pandemic and we are in the middle of a very ambitious reform programme that we need to roll out with Sláintecare and universal healthcare.

It was an approach used for the chief executive of the HSE, which was successful, and for those reasons they were using it in this case as well, he said.

Meanwhile, failures to fully comply with coronavirus rules are frustrating efforts to bring down infection rates in Ireland, the chief medical officer has warned.

Dr Tony Holohan said reductions in infections are not happening fast enough, with the virus having taken hold in every part of Ireland, and he said levels of infection are still “far too high”.

Another 60 Covid-19 deaths were confirmed on Saturday, along with 3,231 new cases, as the post-Christmas surge in new cases continues. The dramatic rise in cases has placed huge pressure on the public hospital system, which is now deploying “surge capacity”, including the use of beds in private hospitals.

An estimated 6,500 HSE staff are currently out sick with Covid-19 and last night training of student nurses and midwives was suspended for an initial two weeks so that more than 100 experienced nursing staff involved in training could return to the wards.

On Sunday, the number of Covid-19 patients in hospital rose to 1,872, while those in intensive care units hit a new high of 195. Some 111 patients with the virus are on ventilators. The number of patients in hospital with suspected Covid-19 fell to 136.

The deaths and cases reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) brings to 2,595 the total number of deaths from Covid-19 and 169,780 the number of cases in the Republic since the onset of the pandemic.

Dr Colm Henry, chief clinical officer at the HSE, said in radio comments that social distancing and restrictions in some form were likely for the rest of 2021 at least, until enough of the population could be vaccinated to grant general or herd immunity.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said on Saturday that while the rises in case appears to have stalled the levels of infection are still “far too high”. Photograph: Collins

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said there would have to be a significant reduction in the numbers of new cases and patients in ICU before an easing of the restrictions could be considered, including that those in ICU with Covid dropped to about 50 patients.

‘Stay home’

Virologist Dr Cillian De Gascun, director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, highlighted the threat posed by the new Covid variant. “Stay home. Do not visit anyone else’s home. Do not attend illegal gatherings. Remember the simple and effective measures from springtime – wash your hands well and often, wear a mask, cough and sneeze into your elbow, keep two metres of space from others, and phone your GP at the very first sign of Covid-19 symptoms.”

The deaths of another 22 people with coronavirus were recorded in Northern Ireland on Saturday. The death toll collated by the region’s Department of Health now stands at 1,581.

On Saturday, the department also confirmed a further 705 cases of the virus.

Northern Ireland is currently in the midst of a strict six-week lockdown, with people legally obliged to stay at home and only able to venture out in a limited number of allowable circumstances.