Thirteen hospitalised after suspected ammonia leak in Co Down

Thirteen people were brought to hospital on Monday afternoon following a suspected ammonia leak at a fish factory in Kilkeel, Co Down.

A major incident was declared after the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service received a report of an ammonia leak close to the Harbour Road in the village of Kilkeel.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service sent eight ambulances, two rapid response paramedics and five paramedic officers to Kilkeel to deal with the emergency. They brought 13 people to be treated at Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry. The air ambulance was also called to the scene.

The fire service said the cause of the leak was isolated prior to arrival of crews. “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus surveyed the site with gas monitors to check for the presence of ammonia gas, all readings were zero,” said a spokesman.

“Firefighters gave oxygen therapy to two casualties prior to the arrival of ambulance crews. Fire crews from Kilkeel, Newcastle and Warrenpoint fire stations remain at the scene. Ambulance personnel have transferred casualties to hospital,” added the spokesman.

The fire service said there was “no risk to the public from this gas leak”. It is understood that those brought to Daisy Hill were treated for “minor symptoms”.

Young’s Seafood in Kilkeel said that routine annual tests were being conducted when there was a “small leak” that was dealt with immediately.

“There are no reports at this time of any Young’s employee being affected by the leak,” said the company.

It added: “We expect production on the site to resume tomorrow (Tuesday) and our focus is on ensuring the safety and welfare of our team and continuing to provide our customers and consumers with great quality fish and seafood.”