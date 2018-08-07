Third Galway councillor expresses support for Ó Cuív candidacy for Áras

Fianna Fáil TD Éamon Ó Cuív has said he is making no comment on his interest or otherwise in contesting the presidential election.

“I am not saying anything to anybody,” Mr Ó Cuív told The Irish Times.

Galway county councillor Noel Thomas said it had been a “mistake” for Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin to announce the party was not running a candidate without consulting with the wider membership.

Mr Martin confirmed in June his party would support President Michael D Higgins for a second term.

But Mr Thomas said: “I think that particularly if Sinn Féin is nominating a candidate, Fianna Fáil should also have one, and I think it has to be someone who had a statesman-like persona about them.”

“Éamon Ó Cuív fits that bill, although some might think his age would be against him – and not everyone agrees with his views.”

Galway county council Cathaoirleach, Seán Ó Tuairisg, has said Mr Ó Cuív would be an “excellent candidate” and Galway city councillor Ollie Crowe urged colleagues to back him.

However, Clare TD Timmy Dooley said: “If Éamon Ó Cuív or anyone else gets on to the ballot, they will do so as an Independent candidate.”

Mr Ó Cuív (68) is a grandson of president Éamon de Valera.