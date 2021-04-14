‘They could have killed me’: Man pushed off bicycle while cycling at Sally Gap

A cyclist has told of his fear when he was pushed off his bicycle while cycling at the Sally Gap last weekend.

“John” told RTÉ radio’s Liveline programme that he could have been paralysed during the incident when a young man leaned out of a car and pushed him off his bike at lunchtime on Saturday.

The incident was filmed and the video was shared with Liveline, the presenter of which, Joe Duffy, encouraged the young men involved to “give themselves into” the gardaí as they could easily be identified.

When asked if he would be prepared to press charges, “John” said he would, but acknowledged that he “would be fearful” of the individuals involved who “had the mentality to do that”.

“John” had originally phoned the programme earlier in the week in an effort to locate another motorist who had stopped to assist him following the accident, he did not know that the incident had been filmed until it was shown to him by Liveline.

“They could have killed me.”

“John” said his family have also seen the video and have said that he should not go cycling in that area again. He said he had heard that “challenges” were set for youths and that the incident was similar to one of those when they were encouraged to target a cyclist.

The cyclist said he was not sleeping well since the incident. “You’d be thinking about it.” He has been in contact with the gardaí who, he said, were treating the incident seriously.