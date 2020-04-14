There are now 533,000 receiving Covid-19 unemployment payment

There are around 54,000 people who are receiving the payment for the first time

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Martin Wall Industry Correspondent

The Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty has suggested that we are “reaching a plateau in terms of those on the Covid-19 payment”. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

A total of 533,000 people are now receiving the Covid-19 pandemic unemployment payment, the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection has said.

It revealed on Tuesday that around 54,000 were receiving the payment for the first time.

The department said that the 533,000 people receiving the special pandemic unemployment payment was in addition to 210,000 people already on the live register.

It said over 42,000 employers had also registered with the Revenue Commissioners for the government’s temporary Covid-19 wage subsidy scheme which is aimed at keeping staff on their books of their employer during the current coronavirus crisis.

The Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty suggested that “with just over 50,000 additional payments approved in the last week, these figures would suggest that we are perhaps reaching a plateau in terms of those on the Covid-19 payment”.

