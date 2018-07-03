The ‘sunny southeast’ saw the most sunshine during June

All Met Éireann weather stations recorded above average sunshine levels last month with heatwave conditions experienced in many places and the highest temperature since 1946 recorded at Shannon Airport.

According to Met Éireann’s monthly summary for June, the highest temperature, 32 degrees, was recorded on June 28th at Shannon, while average air temperatures gave the Co Clare town its warmest June, also since 1946.

The weather station at Johnstown Castle in Co Wexford recorded 280 hours of sunshine during the month, making it the sunniest spot in the Republic.

The weather station at Ireland West Airport, Knock, Co Mayo recorded 139 per cent of its average total of sunshine hours for June. The airport recorded a total of 201 hours of sunshine, over the 30 days of the month. The most hours of sunshine in any one day were recorded at Malin Head in Co Donegal, with 16.5 hours on June 28th.

Break in the weather

There were intense thunder storms on June 1st and June 8th but in general the weather for the first two weeks of the month was dry and settled, as the north Atlantic Jet Stream stayed well to the north of the country.

There was a break in the weather for the third week of the month as Storm Hector passed close to the northwest, giving two days of rain and gales on the 13th and 14th, followed by unsettled conditions up to the 20th.

Monthly average wind speeds ranged from 8.3km/h at Ballyhaise in Co Cavan to 18.5km/h at Mace Head, Co Galway. Both the month’s highest gust, at 113km/h and 10 minute average wind speed, at 89km/h were recorded at Mace Head.

Not surprisingly rainfall totals at all weather stations were below their long-term averages. The driest June since 1941 was recorded at the weather station in Dublin’s Phoenix Park where just 3.8mm of rain was noted.

The month’s highest daily rainfall was 33mm recorded at Newport, Co Mayo on June 19th.